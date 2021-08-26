Real’s bid for Mbappe not enough: PSG

Paris Saint-Germain rejected Real Madrid's opening bid for Kylian Mbappe yesterday, with sporting director Leonardo saying the offer of around 160 million euros (S$254.5m) was "not enough" for a player they wanted "to keep".

"Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to renew his contract" which expires next June, said the Brazilian to some media, including AFP.

Leonardo, who confirmed that Mbappe wants to leave, described Real's approach for the 22-year-old as "disrespectful, incorrect and illegal".

"If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project, remain above everyone," said Leonardo, adding that they have done everything to convince Mbappe to stay.

PSG paid 180m euros to Monaco for Mbappe in 2017 and are keen to extend his deal, which expires next summer.

After Lionel Messi joined PSG earlier this month, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.