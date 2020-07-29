Real’s Diaz tests positive for Covid-19, a doubt for Man City clash

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish champions said yesterday, casting doubt on his participation in their Champions League tie at Manchester City next week.

Real said in a statement that tests were conducted on Monday and that though Diaz was in "perfect health", he would be self-isolating at home.

The Dominican, 26, has made five La Liga appearances for Real this season, registering a solitary goal, which came in the 2-0 win over Barcelona in March.

Real, who trail Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March due to the pandemic, are set to play the second leg at the Etihad on Aug 7.

The Champions League knockout stages from the quarter-finals will be played in Lisbon.