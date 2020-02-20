Record-breaker Erling Haaland still wary despite 2-1 lead

Erling Haaland warned that Borussia Dortmund still have it all to do to reach the Champions League quarter-finals even after his brace sank Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland netted either side of a Neymar equaliser as Dortmund sealed a 2-1 win over PSG in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League last 16, first-leg tie.

"It's going to be a hard game, but we are a good team," said the 19-year-old of the return leg in Paris on March 11.

"The result is quite a dangerous one, as Paris have a very strong team and can still go through in the return leg."

Haaland's double yesterday and the eight goals he scored for RB Salzburg in the group stages before his 20-million euro (S$30.1m) transfer to Dortmund, earned the Norwegian a place in the Champions League record books.

His tally of 10 goals in his first seven matches is a new record in the competition, and it makes him the joint top-scorer alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel admitted Neymar's lack of match fitness had been a factor in the defeat, but said his team still have time to find their form.

"Neymar hadn't played for a fortnight, but he is very important for Kylian (Mbappe), there is harmony between them and if Neymar lacks rhythm, it's immediately noticeable," he said.

"It's difficult, but it's 2-1 and we still have a few games left to get back into the rhythm."

However, Neymar was critical of the French league champions for not letting him play more games before yesterday's clash.

"It's hard to go four games without playing," said Neymar.