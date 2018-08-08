Football

Record-breaking Egypt goalie retires from internationals

Aug 08, 2018 06:00 am

Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has retired from international duty aged 45, after breaking the record for oldest player to appear at a World Cup in Russia.

"I have decided to retire from international football," El-Hadary wrote on Facebook yesterday.

El-Hadary, nicknamed "High Dam", won 159 caps for his country during a 22-year international career that saw him win the African Nations Cup four times.

At the age of 45 years and 161 days, El-Hadary smashed Colombian stopper Faryd Mondragon's record for oldest player at a World Cup when he took to the field against Saudi Arabia. - AFP

Football

Uzbekistan appoint Cuper

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football