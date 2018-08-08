Record-breaking Egypt goalie retires from internationals
Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary has retired from international duty aged 45, after breaking the record for oldest player to appear at a World Cup in Russia.
"I have decided to retire from international football," El-Hadary wrote on Facebook yesterday.
El-Hadary, nicknamed "High Dam", won 159 caps for his country during a 22-year international career that saw him win the African Nations Cup four times.
At the age of 45 years and 161 days, El-Hadary smashed Colombian stopper Faryd Mondragon's record for oldest player at a World Cup when he took to the field against Saudi Arabia. - AFP
