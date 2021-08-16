Record for Salah, return for van Dijk as Reds cruise

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored once and grabbed two assists and Virgil van Dijk played the full match against Norwich.

Liverpool eased into the new English Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a 3-0 victory at promoted Norwich City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Salah's 74th-minute goal at Carrow Road made him the first player in EPL history to score on the opening weekend in five straight seasons, according to Opta.

Having laid on the Reds' two other goals, the Egyptian now has a total of seven goals and three assists on the league's opening weekend, second only to Wayne Rooney's eight goals and five assists.

Said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp: "I would assume he knew about that (the record) and wanted to score it...

"When you know about that and you set up the first two goals, which is really cool, and after he scored, he tried to find Sadio (Mane) twice with a pass, so that was really, really good.

"But Mo is Mo and when the competition starts, he goes into the next gear because he's a proper competitive boy."

There was more cause for optimism in the Reds camp as defensive stalwart Virgil van Dijk made his first appearance after nine months out with a serious knee injury.

The Dutchman, who finished second to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2019, told Sky Sports: "Mentally, it's tough. One day you're fully fit, the next you're full of medication and in pain.

"Everyone has their opinion (on what happened) and you read those things because you have nothing to do.

INJURY CRISIS

"We had more injuries in key positions so couldn't play our game the way we want to play, with high pressure.

"The guys did a fantastic job to come through it. Hopefully, we can build on it and stay fit."

On the 30-year-old, who last week extended his contract till 2025, Klopp said: "It was really good to see him again being back on the pitch, especially on defensive set-pieces, he looked really, really good.

"Offensive set-pieces with the two monsters, Joel (Matip) and Virgil, we were really good."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes his former team can regain their league title, if they replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.

He said on Sky Sports: "Liverpool have to get a midfield player in. That's a major blow, losing Wijnaldum, and I don't think they've got the capability of actually replacing him right now.

"Who you get is incredibly difficult - I always look at Liverpool as buying the best players. I would go for (Youri) Tielemans - I would do everything in my power to get him into the club. He's a Liverpool type of player."

His former Reds teammate Stan Collymore agreed, telling the Empire of the Kop blog: "In the midfield department, whether it be (James) Milner, Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) or (Naby) Keita, particularly in the first half, there wasn't enough wrestling the ball back.

"If two of Liverpool's best three in midfield get injured for 3-5 games, are the players underneath good enough? That's a valid question when we're talking about Liverpool and the standards they set."