Red Devils face tough season: Mourinho

Jose Mourinho (above) is envious that rivals Liverpool are "buying everything and everybody". PHOTO: EPA

Jose Mourinho has warned Manchester United face a "difficult season" if they do not strengthen their squad before the English Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday.

United's build-up to the new campaign has been dominated by Mourinho's clear frustration over transfers, which has brought his relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward into the spotlight.

The only arrivals at Old Trafford this summer have been Brazilian midfielder Fred, teenage fullback Diogo Dalot and back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant.

In sharp contrast, Champions League finalists Liverpool have spent more than £170 million (S$300m) on new signings, including Brazil's World Cup goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita.

"My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens," the Portuguese manager told MUTV ahead of his side's 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody.

"If we don't make our team better, it will be a difficult season for us."

Mourinho, without some key players due to their involvement at the World Cup, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, brought on academy prospects James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe, Tahith Chong and Demetri Mitchell during the second half.

Bayern's Javi Martinez scored the only goal of the game in Munich, heading home from a second-half corner.

At full-time, Mourinho compared his youthful team to the raft of talent at Bayern's disposal, including veterans such as Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

"Finally, it's over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over," Mourinho told the club's website.

"The players were, once more, brilliant. They could not have done better than what they did. (It was a) fantastic experience for the boys."

Mourinho has been linked with moves for various defenders - most recently Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld - before the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

TOBY FOR UNITED?

The Daily Mirror reported that United are closing in on a £60m move for the Belgian.

Reports in Germany on Sunday said United have also expressed an interest in Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, who played against United yesterday.

But Bayern coach Niko Kovac insisted that he is happy to have Boateng in his team.

He said: "Regarding Jerome, there's nothing new. Jerome has played a really good match today when he came in.

"I am happy about him being with us again. Not only him but also the others."