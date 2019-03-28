Red Devils' itinerary includes Singapore, Australia and China

Manchester United have added pre-season matches in Singapore, China and Wales, including a clash against English Premiership rivals Tottenham Hotspur, the club announced yesterday.

United will take on Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore on July 20, before travelling to Shanghai to face Spurs at the Hongkou Stadium on July 25.

The final match of the tour is scheduled against AC Milan at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Aug 3.

These matches will be in addition to the two previously announced matches against Perth Glory and Leeds United on July 13 and July 17 respectively in Australia.

"These games, and the tour overall, will not only assist in our pre-season preparations, but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia," United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

"This will be our third visit to Singapore and our 15th pre-season visit to China and we're excited to be returning to both countries to play against top-class opposition there."

United last visited Singapore in 2001, when they thrashed a Team Singapore side 8-1 in a match where goalkeeper Fabien Barthez came on as an outfield player. Indra Sahdan had equalised for Singapore by blasting the ball past Raimond van der Gouw after receiving Noh Rahman's through-ball.