Red Devils knocked out of top 3 of football’s rich list

Manchester United dropped out of the top three in Deloitte’s football rich list for the first time since 2013, after suffering the largest revenue decrease during the 2019/20 season.

The English Premier League giants’ revenue fell by £118.1 million (S$214.6m), 19 per cent on the 2018/19 season, after missing out on Champions League football and, as such, dropped to fourth behind Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The top 20 revenue-generating clubs lost around £975m during the 2019/20 season due to factors including the lack of spectators and effect on broadcast income caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with financial experts from Deloitte projecting an overall drop in revenue of £1.75 billion between the 20 clubs.

Some of that revenue will be recouped in the accounts for the 2020/21 season. The financial year at most clubs ends on June 30, meaning some prize money and broadcast income for domestic leagues and European competitions that completed beyond that date is not included in last season’s figures.

BARCA LEAD THE WAY

Spanish giants Barcelona maintained their position at the top of the revenue table, despite their income falling 15 per cent to 715.1m euros (S$1.15b).

However, the La Liga side are still mired in an economic crisis due to spiralling debts of 1.2b euros, according to accounts released by the club on Monday.

Real Madrid remain second, just 200,000 euros behind Barca’s revenue.

In fourth, United are still the highest-ranking English side among seven Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton being the others – in the top 20.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg are the only club outside the top five leagues on this list and are also one of only two teams, including Everton, to see revenue growth this past year. – AFP

DELOITTE FOOTBALL MONEY LEAGUE TABLE (TOP 10):

1: Barcelona (715.1m euros), 2: Real Madrid (714.9m), 3: Bayern Munich (634.1m), 4: Manchester United (580.4m), 5: Liverpool (558.6m), 6: Manchester City (549.2m), 7: Paris Saint-Germain (540.6m), 8: Chelsea (469.7m), 9: Tottenham Hotspur (445.7m), 10: Juventus (397.9m).