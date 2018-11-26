Reds are keeping us on our toes: Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool have kept the English Premier League champions on their toes in the title race.

Both teams remain unbeaten after 13 league matches, but the Reds are two points behind Guardiola's EPL leaders.

Speaking after goals by David Silva, Raheem Sterling and a brace by Leroy Sane helped his side see off West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday night, Guardiola said: "This is best start ever for Liverpool in their huge history.

"That means it will be so tough for us, in spite of what we are achieving.

"It will mean we don't forget what we have to do. If people want to do what nobody has done in the last 10 years (and retain the title) then we have to accept the challenge."

Since their 0-0 draw with Liverpool last month, City have won their last five league matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three.