Reds back at Europe’s top table: Klopp

Juergen Klopp said his Liverpool side proved they are "back on the European stage" after an impressive 3-1 win at Bayern Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time) put them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sadio Mane scored twice at the Allianz Arena to put last season's finalists Liverpool through with a 3-1 aggregate win in the Round of 16. Virgil van Dijk bagged the Reds' other goal while Bayern's solitary strike came via a Joel Matip own goal.

"It's a big step to get this club back on the European stage and I am really happy," said Liverpool's German manager.

"If Barcelona, if Real Madrid come here, they know this is a hard place to win.

"It's a big step for us, let's see what we can do with it, but we have set a bar for this wonderful club that we really are back on the landscape of top international football.

"We think that is where this club should be, but let's carry on. We have a lot to learn, a lot to improve, but we're back."

Meanwhile, former Bayern president Franz Beckenbauer said before the match that he would like Klopp to return to Germany in the future to manage the Bavarian giants.

He said on Sky Sports: "Juergen Klopp at FC Bayern. That would be the highlight.

"Juergen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly."

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown noted that former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp's win over Bayern could be his most pleasing triumph since arriving on Merseyside.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "This must be Klopp's most satisfying Liverpool victory.

"From front to back, his players oozed composure.

"Alisson imparted so much confidence to his defenders in the way he prowled the penalty area.

"The forwards set the tone by pressing from the off - and Liverpool did not panic when they did get on the ball."

Reds legend Mark Lawrenson agreed, saying on the BBC: "Klopp got this one absolutely right. Liverpool made Bayern look ordinary...

"(They) could not have played any better."