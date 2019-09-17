Reds can’t switch off against Napoli again: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool have won all their five English Premier League matches this season.

Liverpool have long wore the hallmark of champions.

Now they have something to back it up.

Returning to Naples for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Champions League opener with Napoli will bring an inevitable swagger from the holders, but also a wariness which was lacking when they last faced off in the competition.

Juergen Klopp's side will have little fondness for the Stadio San Paolo after being sucker-punched in stoppage time about a year ago.

Lorenzo Insigne's late strike helped Napoli to a 1-0 win and launched a spell of travel sickness for the Reds as they lost their other two away games in the group stage.

"It was a tough game," Trent Alexander-Arnold told The New Paper after last Saturday's 3-1 win over Newcastle United.

STRENGTHENED RESOLVE

A strengthened resolve helped Klopp's players ascend to the continental pinnacle just over three months ago with a turnaround in fortunes on the road proving key.

Successive knockout-stage wins, against Bayern Munich and Porto, paved the way for their summer coronation.

Memories of the crushing losses at Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain were painful, yet propelled Liverpool to become more defensively diligent and ruthless in attack.

“I think we’ve learned from that,” admits Alexander- Arnold.

“We know that being able to keep clean sheets and being able to win games away from home are massively important – especially in the Champions League, where you’ve probably only got one or two chances to beat teams and get results.

“You’re playing against Europe’s elite, you’re going to get fewer chances than you do in the Premier League, so it’s about maximising those chances and minimising the opposition’s.”

Changes in Liverpool’s standing, from contenders to champions, invariably sees a shift in how they are viewed by teams.

As kings of Europe, they are there to be dethroned.

Similarly, their position as the EPL’s pace-setters makes them easy targets.

Their perfect start to the season will come under a severe test as they play six matches in 18 days, but they are ready.

As Alexander-Arnold put it: “We have a squad of worldclass players.

“They know what it takes to win things, what it takes to be successful, so I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to embrace that as a team...

“We need to be ready for all types of tests.”

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

GROUP E

Napoli v Liverpool

RB Salzburg v Genk

GROUP F

Inter Milan v Slavia Prague

Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona

GROUP G

Lyon v Zenit St Petersburg

Benfica v RB Leipzig

GROUP H

Ajax v Lille

Chelsea v Valencia

