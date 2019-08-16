Reds' custodian Adrian to be assessed before Saints game

EPL SOUTHAMPTON LIVERPOOL

Liverpool will check on the fitness of second-choice goalkeeper Adrian ahead of their Southampton match on Sunday, after the Spaniard suffered a freak injury during the European Super Cup celebrations.

The 32-year-old, whose penalty-saving heroics helped the Reds pip Chelsea 5-4 in the shoot-out, hurt his ankle during a collision with a pitch invader, who was attempting to join in the celebrations.

Klopp revealed that Adrian's ankle was still swollen, and they will need to make a decision before facing Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

“If the person cannot stop himself," said Klopp during the pre-match press conference on Friday. "Then the fans around him must. It is not funny. Wow! How can something like this happen?

“Adrian won’t go for a scan. We wait for the swelling to go down. The flight (from Istanbul to England) didn’t help but I saw him now, it looks better and make a decision.”

If Adrian, who was already deputising for first-choice custodian Alisson, is unavailable, then Liverpool will need to turn to their new signing Andy Lonergan, who will become the oldest Englishman to make his English Premier League debut in the 21st century, aged 35 years and 302 days.