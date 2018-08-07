Reds face defensive issues ahead of EPL opener

Liverpool face potential defensive problems ahead of Sunday's English Premier League opener against West Ham United, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez their only senior centre-backs fit and available, said manager Juergen Klopp.

Croatia international Dejan Lovren has just rejoined the squad while Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) both missed Saturday's 5-0 win over Napoli due to injuries.

The latter two are doubtful for Liverpool's final pre-season match against Torino tomorrow morning (Singapore time), reported Reuters.

"Joel, we'll have to see. Klavan, shouldn't be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early, I don't know yet," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don't know how we will do it."

Lovren has just returned after an extended break following the World Cup, but is a doubt for the next two games.

"Dejan didn't train so far. He probably won't play Tuesday, and Sunday will be very difficult as well," Klopp added.

"The first two league games at least are in the 'pre-season' (for the World Cup players)."

Liverpool finished fourth last season and reached the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid.

"The league will be difficult," Klopp said. "It is not about judging our situation and thinking 'wow, really good'.

"We need to be ready each week, not only for a few games. That is our challenge."

Klopp had gone on a summer spending spree in excess of £170 million (S$300m) with the likes of goalkeeper Alisson, midfielder Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho arriving to beef up the squad.

Reports in France suggested that Klopp might not be done yet. L'Equipe reported that the Reds are about to revive their interest in France star Nabil Fekir, as his club Lyon are reportedly ready to listen to offers of more than £60 million.

The Reds had been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who was part of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning squad, but Lyon ended talk over a potential move just before the quadrennial showpiece kicked off in June.

STAMFORD BRIDGE STILL UNDER WATER PAGE