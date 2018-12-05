Reds to hunt for Wolves in FA Cup third round

Liverpool will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of two clashes between English Premier League sides in the third round of the FA Cup, which was drawn yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Arsenal could play minor league side Solihull Moors, while London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur may face fellow minnows Southport.

Solihull will host record 13-time winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay and Southport must defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers to welcome Spurs.

Holders Chelsea were drawn at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, who are just behind Arsenal with 12 FA Cup triumphs, will host Reading at Old Trafford.

EPL leaders Manchester City are at home to Rotherham United at the Etihad.

Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other top-flight clash, with the Aston Villa-Swansea City and West Brom-Wigan Athletic ties among the second-tier matches.