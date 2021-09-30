Reds run riot in Porto ahead of City clash

Mohamed Salah (centre), celebrates his second goal in Liverpool's 5-1 win over Porto with Curtis Jones (left) and Jordan Henderson.

Maybe it’s something in the waters of the Douro River, but whatever it is, every time Liverpool set foot in Porto, they cannot stop scoring.

They were at it again yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both struck twice and Sadio Mane once in a 5-1 drubbing of the Portuguese champions to top Champions League Group B after two games.

“I really don’t know the secret but maybe we should play our home games here,” said Salah.

In the 2019 quarter-finals, Liverpool won 4-1 in the Estadio do Dragao. The season before, they won a last-16 clash 5-0.

But the Reds were helped by the absence of Porto’s centre-backs yesterday. Skipper Pepe was injured during the warm-up while Chancel Mbemba was suspended.

With a clash against English Premier League holders Manchester City coming up on Sunday, Reds boss Juergen Klopp refused to get carried away.

“We play against City, I don’t think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them,” he said.

“We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that’s it.”

In the other Group B game, Atletico Madrid beat 10-man AC Milan 2-1 with late goals from Antoine Griezmann (84th minute) and Luis Suarez (97th). – REUTERS