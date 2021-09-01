Reds skipper Henderson extends deal

Liverpool have extended captain Jordan Henderson's contract, the English Premier League side said yesterday, ending speculation over his future at the Merseyside club.

The Reds did not mention the length of the contract, but British media reported he had extended his stay until 2025.

Henderson, 31, joined the club in 2011 and has made nearly 400 appearances since, taking the captain's armband in 2015.

He led the club to their sixth Champions League crown in 2019 as well as their first league title in 30 years in 2020.

"I'm obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I've already been on here," Henderson said in a statement.

"It's amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold. I'm in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in."

Henderson is the sixth senior Liverpool player to extend his contract in the last few weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.