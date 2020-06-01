Reds 'take a knee' in support of #BlackLivesMatter movement

Like many other sides, English Premier League leaders Liverpool have finally been able to train as a team following the coronavirus lockdown.

There was certainly a lot that needed to be done, but they also made time to "take a knee" collectively, sending out a powerful message against racism, following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by the police in Minneapolis last week.

Yesterday, the Reds posted the picture of them "taking a knee" on their social media accounts, with the message "Unity is Strength" and hashtag "BlackLivesMatter".

Made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem, bending down on one knee has become a symbol in the fight against racial injustice.

Other athletes, both former and present, have also thrown their weight behind the movement. They include NBA legend Michael Jordan, six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time tennis Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Other footballers followed suit. Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, son of France's World Cup winner Lilian, also "took a knee" after scoring, while Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi wore shirts with messages calling for justice.

Yesterday, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford also tweeted: "At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers.



“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaudarbery #justiceforbreonnataylor.”