Reds will fix defensive issues: Klopp

Juergen Klopp played down fears over Liverpool's defensive frailties after their 3-3 draw with Brentford, as he prepared his team to face Porto in a Champions League, Group B tie tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The English Premier League leaders, who had conceded just one league goal in five previous outings, were uncharacteristically sloppy against Brentford at the weekend, twice throwing away the lead.

But Klopp said he had spoken about the issues with his players and was confident they could put things right.

"It's not that much of a concern," he said yesterday. "But we have to show a reaction, that's for sure.

"I think it's really tricky to win a football game when you are not defending on your highest level and that's what we didn't do."

Porto, who are second in their domestic league with five wins and two draws, drew 0-0 with Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener two weeks ago.

Liverpool won their past two away matches against Porto by an aggregate score of 9-1, in 2018 and 2019, but Klopp said those results have no bearing on tomorrow's game.