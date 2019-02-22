Reds will win title if they beat United: Neville

Champions Manchester City might be leading the English Premier League on goal difference, but should second-placed Liverpool leapfrog them by winning their game in hand against Manchester United on Sunday, they will win the league.

That is the verdict of former Manchester United and England utility man Phil Neville, who also believes the blockbuster clash at Old Trafford will be key in deciding both the Red Devils' EPL fortunes and their caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future.

Neville said on Sky Sports: "I think if there is ever a pivotal moment, if Liverpool win on Sunday, they will win the league.

"I think that sends an unbelievable message that nothing can stop us this year. It's big mentally...

"The magnitude of the game means it will probably determine if United get into the top four and it maybe will be the one result that will get Liverpool over the line to win their first-ever Premier League...

"For Ole, this is probably his biggest game... beat Liverpool at home and it's not whether they'll give him the job, it'll be impossible to not give him the job."

However, Neville's fellow pundit in the Sky Sports studio, Robbie Fowler, disagreed, saying the Reds could win the title even if they lost at Old Trafford.

Said the former Liverpool and England striker: "They are not going to lose or win the league by this game.

"I still think there are going to be twists and turns.

"(They can still lose the game) and potentially be Premier League champions.

"They have got it in their locker to still do that.

"But then you're gauging other teams as well, to do you a favour.

"Liverpool have got the players to get a result anywhere."