Reduced crowds for next EPL season?

Sporting venues in England are unlikely to get the green light to fill to capacity this year and the next English Premier League season could be played in front of reduced crowds, a senior government adviser has said.

James Calder, who was part of a working group of government and health officials that laid down protocols on the return of sports, told the BBC that experiments were being conducted to determine whether chanting and singing at stadiums might lead to a greater risk of virus transmission. - REUTERS