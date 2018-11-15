Referee banned after forgetting coin

A referee has been handed a three-week ban by the English FA for asking two captains to play rock, paper, scissors to decide the kick-off before a Women's Super League match after forgetting his coin, British media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place ahead of Manchester City's home game with Reading on Oct 26, which involves the errant official David McNamara, City's England skipper Steph Houghton and visiting captain Kirsty Pearce.

A coin toss to decide who kicks off is a requirement under the Laws of the Game, but McNamara left his coin in the dressing room and allowed the captains to play rock, paper, scissors to determine kick off and playing ends, the BBC reported.

"The FA can confirm that referee David McNamara has been suspended for 21 days... after accepting a charge of 'not acting in the best interests of the game'," an FA spokesman said.