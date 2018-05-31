Refs to get VAR help for red cards
Referees at the World Cup finals will be able to dish out red cards for off-the-ball incidents spotted by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, International Football Association Board technical director David Elleray told The Times.
"If there is something away from the action that has been missed and it later comes to the attention of the VAR... then they can inform the referee and he can send the player off, even if it is later in the match," he said.
"We do not anticipate this happening very often... this would only be for serious red-card offences." - REUTERS
