Relegated Blades beat Brighton 1-0

A first-half goal by David McGoldrick gave Sheffield United a bittersweet 1-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time), a week after the Blades were relegated from the English Premier League.

The Blades' top-flight tenure ended after a 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, but they left Brighton with work to do if they are to avoid joining them in the second-tier.