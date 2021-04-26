Football

Relegated Blades beat Brighton 1-0

Apr 26, 2021 06:00 am

A first-half goal by David McGoldrick gave Sheffield United a bittersweet 1-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time), a week after the Blades were relegated from the English Premier League.

The Blades' top-flight tenure ended after a 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, but they left Brighton with work to do if they are to avoid joining them in the second-tier.

The result left the Seagulls 17th on 34 points, seven ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot with five games left. - REUTERS

