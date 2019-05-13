Relegated Cardiff City defeat sloppy Manchester United

Cardiff City's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (in blue) wheeling away in delight after his brace helped to beat Manchester United.

Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat by the already-relegated Cardiff City in the final English Premier League game of the season yesterday as they wrapped up their disappointing campaign with their fifth loss in their last nine games.

A promising performance by 17-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, who is the youngest player to start a league game for United, could not inspire the Red Devils, who finished the season in sixth place.

Cardiff took the lead through a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing penalty before the unmarked Englishman grabbed his second after he was allowed an easy tap-in to seal the win for the away side and pile more misery on United.

Tottenham's turbulent second half of the season ended with an exciting 2-2 draw with Everton, securing them the final Champions League spot.

Tottenham were off to a bright start in the third minute as Eric Dier poked in the ball from a corner-kick to score their first goal, but goals by Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun gave Everton the lead.

A delightful free-kick by Christian Eriksen in the 75th minute snatched a draw for Tottenham, ending any hopes that Arsenal had of qualifying.

The Gunners' 3-1 win over Burnley was not enough as they finished fifth, trailing Spurs by one point.

Before kick-off, Arsenal had had a slim chance of leapfrogging Spurs to fourth in the table, but that would have required loss for Tottenham and a victory for Arsenal that would cancel out the goal difference of eight.

Chelsea consolidated third place after a goalless draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

In a thrilling title race that came down to the final game, it was Manchester City who emerged victorious.

The night had started with Man City holding a one-point advantage over Liverpool, leaving both sides with little room for error.

A goal by Brighton & Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray midway through the first half gave Liverpool a brief glimmer of hope, but Man City were quick to respond, scoring four goals to turn the game around and lift their second consecutive EPL trophy.

Their emphatic victory saw off a determined Liverpool, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0, thanks to a Sadio Mane double.