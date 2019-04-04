Relegated Fulham plagued with ‘serious issues’

Fulham were relegated from the English Premier League after a 4-1 thrashing by Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time) brought an end to their one-season stay in the top flight.

Despite a close-season investment of over £100 million (S$178m) on new signings - the most spent by a promoted EPL club - the Cottagers went down with a whimper.

"When a club gets relegated, you know there are some serious issues. I have ideas, but it's not the time to broadcast it," caretaker manager Scott Parker said of his side who are second from bottom, 16 points from safety with five games remaining.

"The team owe it to the football club and fans to go out in the last five games and give something back, although it'll be very little. The next five games, we will crack on."

Abdoulaye Doucoure put Watford ahead in the 23rd minute before Ryan Babel's equaliser 10 minutes later briefly gave Fulham hope. Fulham's fate was sealed in the second half when Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia all netted in the space of 12 minutes.

"Obviously bitterly disappointed, devastated for the football club and fans," Parker said.

"We always knew it was a tough ask. It's the way we lost the game which was most disappointing for me.

"The five- or 10-minute spell from 2-1 onwards, that was our season in a snapshot.

"We played some nice bits at times but, at the end of the day, you are where you are."

Fulham have lost all five matches under Parker, but they were already destined for relegation long before he took over as the club's third boss this term.

Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked in November as Fulham owner Shahid Khan tried to lift his team, but his replacement Claudio Ranieri fared even worse and was axed in February.