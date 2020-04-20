Relegations unlikely if EPL season can't be completed: Brighton owner

There is unlikely to be any relegation from the English Premier League if the season ends prematurely because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has told British media.

EPL clubs met last Friday to discuss possible models for finishing the season, but all options remained hypothetical after the British government extended lockdown restrictions for another three weeks.

Brighton were two points clear of the drop zone with nine matches left when the league was suspended on March 13.

Liverpool need just two more wins to seal the EPL title, while Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are in the relegation zone.

Said Bloom: "It would be very difficult to relegate somebody... if the season hasn't played out.