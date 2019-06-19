Football

Relief for Alexis Sanchez after scoring first goal in five months

Alexis Sanchez. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 19, 2019 06:00 am

Manchester United misfit Alexis Sanchez said he has come through one of the worst periods of his career, after scoring in Chile's 4-0 thrashing of Japan in the Copa America yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sanchez's first goal in five months was sandwiched by a double from journeyman striker Eduardo Vargas, who continued his remarkable consistency for his country by scoring at a fourth consecutive major tournament.

The 2015 and 2016 Copa champions had taken the lead in the first half with a towering header from midfielder Erick Pulgar.

Said Sanchez: "For six weeks, I felt worse than I ever have before.

"I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled but, in the second half, I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement."

The win put Chile joint top of Group C with Uruguay, who hammered Ecuador 4-0 on Sunday.

Japan, one of two guest teams in the South American championship alongside Qatar, were fielding a largely young and inexperienced side ahead of next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Striker Ayase Ueda missed a chance to equalise in the first half, while Real Madrid's new signing Takefusa Kubo missed the target late in the game. - REUTERS

