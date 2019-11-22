Reports: AC Milan wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic back

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a six-month deal to come to the aid of his former club AC Milan, according to reports in Italy yesterday.

The US-owned club want the 38-year-old for six months and are prepared to pay him six million euros (S$9 million) if he stays for 18 months, reported Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan, who finished fifth last season, are languishing at 14th on the Serie A table after 12 games.