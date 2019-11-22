Reports: AC Milan wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic back
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been offered a six-month deal to come to the aid of his former club AC Milan, according to reports in Italy yesterday.
The US-owned club want the 38-year-old for six months and are prepared to pay him six million euros (S$9 million) if he stays for 18 months, reported Gazzetta dello Sport.
Milan, who finished fifth last season, are languishing at 14th on the Serie A table after 12 games.
Ibrahimovic played for Milan from 2010 to 2012, helping them win their last Serie A title in 2011. - AFP
Bale criticised for disrespecting Real Madrid
Gareth Bale has been heavily criticised by the Spanish media for celebrating Wales' Euro 2020 qualification by holding up a flag that appeared to indicate his passion to play for Real Madrid is way down the pecking order.
Bale had posed with a giant flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order", following Wales' 2-0 victory over Hungary on Tuesday.
Sports daily Marca's front-page headline yesterday read "Disrespectful. Misguided. Ungrateful. In that order", while AS newspaper captioned a picture of him playing golf with "Bale gets in a hole". - REUTERS
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia through to Davis Cup quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic booked Serbia's place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals last night as he eased past Benoit Paire to send France crashing out.
Djokovic beat Paire 6-3, 6-3 in Madrid, after Filip Krajinovic pipped Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to give Serbia a 2-0 advantage with only the doubles rubber left.
It means France cannot advance as one of the best two runners-up by virtue of their record on sets, even if they win the doubles.
Serbia will meet Russia today. The others who have reached the last eight are Argentina, Canada, Germany, Spain and Australia. - AFP
