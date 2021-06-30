Reprieve for Alvaro Morata as Spain advance
Spain's under-fire striker Alvaro Morata earned redemption with a key role in their dramatic 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia that sealed a Euro 2020 quarter-final spot yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 28-year-old lashed home a brilliant goal in the 100th minute at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to put Spain 4-3 up.
La Furia Roja had trailed to a bizarre own goal credited to Pedri, whose back pass somehow rolled over goalkeeper Unai Simon's foot and into the net.
Goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres gave them a 3-1 lead, before Croatia forced extra-time through a Mislav Orsic goal in the 85th minute and a Mario Pasalic header in added time.
But Morata calmed Spanish nerves with his extra-time strike. Mikel Oyarzabal ensured victory three minutes later, but it was Morata whom coach Luis Enrique singled out for plaudits after the match.
"I've been telling you this for months, we do not depend on a single player to score goals," said Enrique, whose side will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals in St Petersburg on Friday. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now