Resilient Liverpool earn praise from pundits

English Premier League leaders Liverpool displayed their resilience again with their 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead in the first minute, but the Reds did not panic even when they found goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in inspired form.

Captain Jordan Henderson's strike and a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second half eventually helped the Reds secure victory and maintain a six-point cushion over champions Manchester City.

In the last 10 EPL home games in which the Reds have conceded the first goal, Juergen Klopp's men have won seven and drawn three.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said the Reds have responded well to City's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

He said on Sky Sports: " Man City have put Liverpool under pressure today by getting a good result. Liverpool have responded and that is the name of the game...

" They will be disappointed to have conceded but they have recovered well."

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said that he always felt the Reds would be able to win the game.

LOOK OF CHAMPIONS

Asked if he thought they looked like champions with their response after going behind, he said: "I agree. I thought Liverpool were superb in the game.

"The manager has just mentioned it. The goal so early didn't really affect them.

"At no time in that game did I think Liverpool weren't going to win. When we went on air at half-time, I said Liverpool will still win this game."

Klopp's men were also lucky that Son Heung Min's second-half effort hit the crossbar, but he said his side deserve credit for their response.

"I told the boys at half-time, the only problem in this game so far is the result - apart from that, it's good," Klopp said.

"We didn't chase it, we just played it. Very often in football, the result is the result of the performance and today it worked out. The performance was really super - really, really good. I liked it a lot."

It was the second week running Liverpool had trailed. Last week, they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Manchester United and it is that resilience that has become a hallmark of Klopp's side.

Klopp played down injury worries over Salah, who was substituted late on, and Virgil van Dijk who took a knock.

"Virgil had a dead leg and Mo, it's the ankle, the ankle he has struggled with since the Leicester game," he said.

"It's good, but the longer the game goes the muscles get a bit tired, stuff like this. But no, nothing serious."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has seen his side fall into the bottom half of the table. They are 11th, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We deserve more points on the table," he said. It's a moment to stay strong, to keep pushing."