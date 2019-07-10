‘Respectful’ Paul Pogba should not be criticised: Agent Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hopes a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits "all parties" will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a "new challenge", while Raiola said in an interview last weekend that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their pre-season tour to Australia, despite initial claims he could boycott the trip in order to try and force through a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus, reported AFP.

"The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way," Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT in a statement.

"The club have known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information and I am also sorry that the club do not take any position against this.

"Hopefully, there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."

Adding to the drama surrounding Pogba, the Daily Mail's website ran a story about the Frenchman being caught on video having a tiff with teammate Jesse Lingard in Perth.

However, former Hull City manager Phil Brown rubbished the story, saying the 26-year-old was the victim of a "witch hunt".

The Pune City manager told talkSPORT: "This is a witch-hunt. I've watched the video and there's nothing to it.

"(Victor) Lindelof puts his arm around him to pull him away from a potential spat?

"They're just walking through the street!"

Former United defender Paul McGrath, meanwhile, said his former club must sell Pogba to avoid looking like "idiots".

He told Irish broadcaster Off the Ball: "Paul Pogba seems to live in a world of his own, where he thinks he can run Man United because he's so powerful...

"And he can't. (United are) idiots if they let it happen anyway.

"I'd have him out of the club."