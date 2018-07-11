A street sign in Oldham, England, renamed from Wales Street to England Street before the Three Lions' quarter-final against Sweden.

For football fans in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it's often a case of ABE (Anyone But England).

It's tough for them to change the habit of a lifetime and get behind Gareth Southgate's team in the World Cup. In a sporting quirk, Britain sends a united team to the Olympics, but it's a different story in football and rugby, where ancient and bitter rivalries run deep.

England is the dominant nation in the United Kingdom, with more resources, more players, and more success at sporting level than its smaller neighbours.

And that grates.

Andy Murray, the Scottish former men's tennis world No. 1 and Wimbledon champion, touched a nerve when he said he would be supporting "anyone but England" at the 2006 World Cup, prompting a backlash from English sports fans.

Scotland's political leaders have maintained a jocular tone during England's progression to the semi-finals in Russia.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party tweeted a photo of herself holding a model of the World Cup trophy, stating: "It's home already (well, we can dream!!)", before congratulating England on their 2-0 quarter-final win against Sweden.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in the British parliament, revealed he was backing eliminated Peru due to their hospitality during a recent friendly match, but pledged to offer his "hearty congratulations" to England if they win the World Cup.

The SNP were accused of deliberately time-wasting in the Westminster parliament on July 3 to prevent English Members of Parliament from being able to enjoy the second-round shoot-out win over Colombia.

Political rivalry - and bitterness - is always bubbling underneath the sporting surface.

Any mention of England's World Cup victory in 1966 sets many Scots' teeth on edge and a repeat in Russia would mean further pain.

For them, the real red-letter day was a 3-2 win over the reigning world champions in 1967.

In Wales, BBC Radio Wales was forced to delete a tweet asking listeners, "Are we all English now?" as England reached the last eight.