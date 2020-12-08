Returning fans give Juergen Klopp goosebumps

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he had "goosebumps" as fans returned to Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time), roaring the English Premier League champions on to a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds have not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in June.

But they made up for lost time, swaggering to a comfortable win as the 2,000 fans permitted to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions sang the club anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone".

RESULT RARELY IN DOUBT

Wolves showed glimpses of a threat early on but the result was rarely in doubt, once Mohamed Salah had given the home side the lead midway through the first half.

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a late Nelson Semedo own goal underlined Liverpool's superiority as they joined EPL leaders Tottenham Hotspur on 24 points.

"The game, the atmosphere, it was so nice I had goosebumps," an emotional Klopp told the BBC.

"They started 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - really nice. I never knew it could feel that good.