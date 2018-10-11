Revenge not on England's mind: Trippier

England will not be out for revenge for their World Cup semi-final defeat when they face Croatia in the Nations League on Saturday morning (Singapore time), said defender Kieran Trippier.

The Three Lions enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years in Russia this summer, missing out on a spot in the final after losing 2-1 to the Croats after extra time.

"No, it's not revenge. Croatia were good on the day against us in the World Cup semi-final but it's another game," Trippier told Sky Sports.

"We want to go there, get the win, get the points we need and then look forward to Spain."

Meanwhile, England midfielder Ross Barkley believes the Three Lions have the ability to compete with Croatia's recently crowned Fifa Player of the Year Luka Modric.

He said: "We've got the players to compete with the big nations.

"We've got an identity now, we went to a World Cup and got to the semi-finals and we are going in the right direction."

Barkley was part of the England squads that crashed out early at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

However, he thinks Gareth Southgate's commitment to trusting youth and moulding a more technically gifted side has changed England since his last appearance over two years ago, reported AFP.

"We have gone in a different direction. We have added a lot of youth to the squad, we are all developing from a young age, developing into big players.

"We have all got the same goal, we all want to achieve success for England and we are getting close to that."

England, second in Group 4 of Nations League A, ahead of Croatia, face leaders Spain in Seville next Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

Croatia will be without several players, including the Inter Milan pair of right-back Sime Vrsaljko and midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.