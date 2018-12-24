Ribery double raises hopes of extension

Veteran Franck Ribery is hoping for a contract extension at Bayern Munich, after scoring three goals in four days as the defending champions climbed to second in the Bundesliga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Having joined Bayern in 2007, Ribery made another strong argument for an extension to his contract, which expires in June, with a double in the 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. He also scored against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

"It's a complicated question to answer - I don't know what will happen next season," the injury-prone Ribery told Sky after Bayern picked up a fifth straight Bundesliga win."Of course I want to keep playing here."