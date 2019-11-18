Richard Buxton: Build Germany around Toni Kroos

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos (No. 8) has handled the pressure of being hyped as a "Jahrhunderttalent" (talent of the century).

Toni Kroos remains a Rolls-Royce engine trapped in the shell of Germany's second-hand car.

He glides through games with an effortlessness that brings the continual stuttering of Joachim Loew's largely imbalanced side into sharp focus. And yet, Die Mannschaft continue to envisage a future without him.

An all-encompassing display as the four-time world champions booked their place at Euro 2020 yesterday morning (Singapore time) should force an embarrassing U-turn by some.

Kroos did not simply steal the spotlight in a 4-0 win over Belarus; he completely ran the show.

Borussia Park doubled up as the Real Madrid man's personal playground.

He recorded more touches than any other player, four successful dribble attempts, 12 ball recoveries, an 87.9 per cent pass completion rate and five out of eight shots on target.

A direct hand in two goals on the international stage for the first time since the 7-1 demolition of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals merely added to his ongoing appeal.

The 29-year-old has always been an outlier within Germany's current generation, not least as the only World Cup winner to hail from the Eastern bloc of their homeland's former divide.

Tireless industry makes Kroos "indispensable" in Loew's eyes, but even he has been guilty of taking his compatriot for granted with attempts to fashion Kai Havertz into his replacement.

He saw Bayer Leverkusen's free-scoring midfielder as a long-term solution to Kroos with a third consecutive call-up, before a thigh injury forced him to withdraw from duty prematurely.

Like Havertz, Kroos' path to world football's summit came via a stint at the BayArena.

If, as expected, the prodigious talent follows in his footsteps by joining Bayern Munich next summer, it will only serve to intensify that talk of a succession plan with the national side.

But the incumbent is still refusing to pass on the baton yet, which is just as well.

More than most, he has handled the pressure of being hyped as a "Jahrhunderttalent" (talent of the century).

Whether it was Bayern's 2013 Treble, Germany's last World Cup win or Real Madrid's hat-trick of Champions League titles, Kroos has dominated for both club and country.

If Euro 2020 proves to be his last stand on the international stage, he has a chance to bow out in the ultimate fashion while also providing a difficult act for Havertz to follow.

Kroos' ubiquity in games had already thrown down the gauntlet to his likely usurper but took it to another level against a stubborn Belarus side that made their hosts work for the win.

As Germany languished in second gear, their No. 8 hit top speed with a tee-up for Leon Goretzka, quickly followed by a sweeping finish of his own before saving the best for last.

Havertz made no secret that Kroos has become his greatest role model, but he will still struggle to emulate the former Bayern man's breakneck vision in pulling a 180-degree turn on one defender, cutting inside past another and then drilling low past Aleksandr Gutor.

Experience, or rather a lack of it, was behind the Real midfielder's reasoning that Germany are not currently among the favourites for Euro 2020.

If Loew is to conquer that final frontier at next summer's Finals, Kroos needs to be front and centre of his attempted reboot.

