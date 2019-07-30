Richard Buxton: Charge of the English Premier League's youth brigade

You can't win anything with kids - or so Alan Hansen once thought.

But, with the new English Premier League season just 10 days away, a host of young guns are preparing to again disprove the Liverpool legend's now infamous claim.

Here are five talents promising to leave their mark:

MASON GREENWOOD

(MAN UNITED, AGE: 17)

The Red Devils' safety-first approach with callow youth has been tested to its limits in recent years.

They could not hold back the tide when Marcus Rashford broke into the Old Trafford spotlight, and continue to face a similar challenge in harnessing expectations surrounding Mason Greenwood.

Crowned the Red Devils' Young Player of the Year last term, the 17-year-old has become a key beneficiary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's efforts to bring through more in-house talent.

Already boasting four first-team appearances, Greenwood has wasted little time in setting out his stall during a flawless pre-season campaign, in which he has scored in back-to-back games against Leeds United and Inter Milan.

With Romelu Lukaku seemingly on his way out of the Theatre of Dreams, Solskjaer's claim of the teenager starting in United's EPL opener against Chelsea on Aug 11 does not appear as far-fetched as many would have previously thought.

EDDIE NKETIAH (ARSENAL, 20)

Timing has been everything for Nketiah's fledgling career at the Emirates Stadium.

It took just 15 seconds to record his first Gunners goal in a 2017 League Cup tie against Norwich City, which appeared to slipping away from them, before adding a second in extra-time.

Such is the strength of the 20-year-old's recent development that Unai Emery resisted the temptation to allow him to follow Reiss Nelson's lead in pursuing a Bundesliga loan spell.

Remaining under Emery's tutelage has clearly paid off, with Nketiah firing a brace against Fiorentina in pre-season, followed by a winning strike against Bayern Munich.

There are still obstacles for the academy graduate to overcome, however.

Dislodging either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette will be easier said than done.

But Danny Welbeck's departure has ensured Nketiah is primed for whenever opportunity knocks, as the north Londoners' Europa League campaign invariably takes its toll.

BILLY GILMOUR (CHELSEA, 18)

Familiarity could breed opportunity for Gilmour in Frank Lampard's new-look Chelsea.

Blues assistant coach Jody Morris had taken a hands-on role in his development before joining Lampard at Derby County 12 months ago .

Gilmour's diminutive frame belies his willingness to embrace the more physical aspects of midfield combat; often using heavy pressing and tackling to win back possession.

An ability to operate in the No. 10 role, which he has done to great effect in pre-season, underlines why Barcelona and Real Madrid were chasing the teenager's signature in 2017, before the Blues successfully secured the ex-Rangers man's services.

Named "Breakthrough Player" at last year's Toulon Tournament, the Scotland Under-21 international may have to bide his time for an opportunity in an already overstocked midfield.

But the glimpses of Gilmour this summer suggest that it will eventually be worth the wait.

RHIAN BREWSTER (LIVERPOOL, 19)

Many have tried, and failed, to prove themselves worthy in Liverpool's search for an heir to the throne of Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler, but Brewster could finally buck that trend.

A prolonged injury lay-off did little to dampen the belief that England's Golden Boot winner at the Under-17 World Cup two years ago is destined to shine under Juergen Klopp.

Brewster's return to both fitness and prominence this summer helped convince the European champions to hold fire on signing a replacement for the departed Daniel Sturridge.

Four goals in as many pre-season games may not see Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino running for cover just yet, but has underlined the 19-year-old's potential.

PHIL FODEN (MAN CITY, 19)

Rarely does Pep Guardiola allow himself to be consumed by hype, but he continues to make a notable exception for Phil Foden after his breakthrough during City's successful EPL defence.

Comparisons with Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta will continue to plague the midfielder, not least after Guardiola recently hailed him as "the most talented player" he has seen in a managerial career that also encompasses the legendary Barcelona duo in their peak.

Foden's strike against Tottenham Hotspur in April arguably took the title race out of Liverpool's grasp, and he is expected to build on that early promise for his boyhood club.

Hindsight has shown why the Catalan now acknowledges that City's homegrown prodigy needs more game time than the fleeting appearances afforded to him last season.

TOMORROW: THE NEW SIGNINGS TO WATCH