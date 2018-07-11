Richard Buxton: Croatia coach Dalic could regret his comments

Stopping Harry Kane is supposedly the key to England's downfall.

Every opponent believes that they hold the secret to sussing out the Three Lions captain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic now claims the solution to taming Gareth Southgate's side ahead of their semi-final showdown is by treating Kane as little more than a poor man's Lionel Messi.

If only it were that simple.

SEMI-FINAL CROATIA ENGLAND

Despite being the World Cup's leading scorer, Kane has earned little praise from neutral fans who don't think much of his haul of six goals, three of which are penalties.

Dalic became the latest to belittle him, claiming that the threat which Messi had failed to pose to Croatia during their win over Argentina last month affords his side an edge in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) clash with England at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Kane may never find himself elevated to the same pantheon as the Barcelona talisman, but he is on course to soar above him on the international stage, just as he did in outscoring the Argentinian across Europe's top five leagues in 2017.

Players and coaches alike have tried to put a lid on Messi's abilities. Those who succeed in shackling him consider it a badge of honour rather than an indictment of his fading qualities.

Barring one inspired moment against Nigeria, however, he failed to impress in a fruitless and most likely final World Cup campaign.

Kane, meanwhile, has embraced England's decades of shortfall ahead of their biggest game in almost three decades.

Joining the reverence in which the 1966 winners continue to be held represents an embraceable challenge rather than the daunting deterrent of previous years.

The 24-year-old is firmly focused in his mission to bring glory to his country.

PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS

Colombia believed they boasted an inside track courtesy of Kane's clubmate Davinson Sanchez, yet were still unable to stop him scoring from the spot in the Round of 16.

Andreas Granqvist was similarly convinced that stopping him was a relative guarantee of success for Sweden - yet doing "everything" to curtail him led to them neglecting England's deadly set-pieces as they crashed out in last Saturday's quarter-final.

Like Granqvist, Dalic may become the latest in a long list to regret underestimating Kane.