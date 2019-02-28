Richard Buxton: El Loco could lead Leeds back to EPL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa (above) "the best coach in the world".

Leeds United learnt the hard way about flying too close to the sun.

Like Icarus, they soared towards potential greatness before falling from grace.

Within three years of reaching the Champions League semi-finals, the Yorkshire club had crashed out of the English top flight and were on a sharp decline down the footballing pyramid.

A string of spurious owners compounded a trend of already severe financial mismanagement.

Once famed for the brutish brilliance of Don Revie's all-conquering side of the 1960s and early 1970s, as well as Howard Wilkinson's pragmatic charges that won the final top-flight title before the English Premier League's inception, the Whites were quickly tainted by their recent history.

"Doing a Leeds" became football's ultimate colloquialism for a catastrophe.

Only a madman would consider assuming the challenge of reviving the game's ultimate cautionary tale. They do not come much crazier than "El Loco" himself, Marcelo Bielsa.

Last summer, Bielsa became Leeds' 15th permanent manager since their 2004 fall from grace.

Even by the standards of Elland Road's bizarre modern culture, it was still a left-field move.

The Argentinian's success is not measured in trophies won but by a lasting impact of his methods.

Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane have all credited Bielsa for helping shape their respective coaching careers during their formative stages.

Manchester City manager Guardiola went one better and hailed him as "the best coach in the world".

Life is never simple or quiet with Bielsa around - just ask Marseille, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao; three clubs from European football's who's who where he has previously managed.

From sitting on a large upturned bucket during games to spying on opponents, Leeds have learnt in just eight short months how far the 63-year-old will go in the pursuit of perfection.

DELIVERING RESULTS

But there can be no denying that such eccentricity delivers results, with Bielsa's side still on course to return to the EPL, despite a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers yesterday morning (Singapore time) denying them the chance to return to the English Championship summit.

Familiarity traditionally breeds contempt but it remains a useful tool for those who are also eyeing a place in next season's top flight.

Of the 78 teams to have been promoted from the second tier since 1992, only 14 of them have managed to achieve the feat on one occasion.

Among the nine clubs currently in mathematical contention for EPL qualification, be it automatically or via the play-off route, only Bristol City lack any previous experience.

Norwich City continue to challenge Leeds for the top spot under Daniel Farke, who can count Liverpool boss and compatriot Juergen Klopp among his side's prominent admirers.

Another EPL founder in Sheffield United have similarly reaped the benefits of their former parish, with Everton loanee Kieran Dowell assuming a starring role in their promotion push.

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to become the sixth team relegated from the EPL since 2013 to immediately return, thanks to their persistence with former caretaker Darren Moore.

Frank Lampard's hopes of guiding Derby County back to the top flight, where he won the title three times as a player with Chelsea, at the first time of asking also remain very much alive.

Guardiola once flew to Buenos Aires and drove nearly 300km to seek Bielsa's counsel.

Should Leeds finally rejoin the promised land, his next journey will be significantly shorter.