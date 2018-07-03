Richard Buxton: England's best shot at glory

The World Cup's top scorer Harry Kane has hit the bull's eye five times in two games.

ROUND OF 16

COLOMBIA v ENGLAND

(Tomorrow, 2am, StarHub TV Ch 222 & Singtel TV Ch 141)

Finally, the odds are with England at a major tournament.

They have never had it so good with this current World Cup route, and may never again.

Half-measures set up Gareth Southgate's side for a once- inconceivable shot at greatness,beginning with tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Round-of-16 clash against Colombia.

By the end of the week, the Three Lions could have booked a first semi-final appearance since Italia 90 and Euro 96 - both held up as lofty benchmarks against which subsequent generations of players have found themselves impossibly measured against.

Expectancy has often crippled England to the point that the bar has been significantly lowered to reflect the relative inexperience of the national side's current crop of players.

Reaching the last eight would have ordinarily been considered a quantifiable success.

Already those hopes have skyrocketed in a Finals where convention has been routinely defied.

Spain's surprise exit at the hands of Russia removed any potential risks that would have left Southgate's young guns risking a predicted fall from grace in the latter stages.

An ability to outlast their more esteemed European rivals over 120 minutes and a penalty shoot-out continues to galvanise the hosts but hold little fears for England - neither do any of their prospective opponents should they triumph at the Spartak Stadium tomorrow.

Croatia's laboured finish against Denmark in their own route to the quarter-finals, despite sweeping the board in Group D ahead of a Lionel Messi-driven Argentina, offers further optimism, as do the paltry competitive records of their remaining five challengers.

Of the teams still remaining in their half of the draw, England account for eight of the 20 games cumulatively won in the entire history of the World Cup's knockout stage.

Only Sweden, who face Switzerland tonight, have fared remotely close to that in claiming six.

Southgate's risky strategy of ringing the changes in a serially winning line-up for their final Group G decider against Belgium has already paid off handsomely, even before last weekend's exodus of tournament heavyweights like Argentina and Portugal.

Those lamenting his gamble as being unbecoming of the bravado commonly, and misguidedly, associated with the national side are now hailing it as a genuine masterstroke.

Wrestling with England's inglorious competitive record, however, has temporarily curbed the otherwise giddy anticipation.

Victories in the latter stages of major tournaments have eluded them for over 12 years.

Time and again, they have continually gone on getting bad results.

Historic whataboutery has often overshadowed those shortcomings; it was far easier to fantasise about how things might have been than tackling the numerous elephants in the room.

But there is little about the current side which ties them to the flawed "golden generation" which went before them.

Egos are in increasingly short supply, in the technical area as much as on the pitch, while Southgate's game plan thus far has appeared both structured and cohesive.

The fall guy at Euro 96 may find the ultimate redemption in Russia as a previously blue-skied ideology is fast becoming a genuine prospect for England.

They have been handed the ultimate pathfinder. Now it is just a case of staying on the beaten track until July 15.

History shows that is often easier said than done where they are concerned.