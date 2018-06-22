Richard Buxton: England's chance to prove win wasn't flash in the pan

England striker Harry Kane bagged both goals in his side's 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their Group G opening game at the World Cup.

England can never win when it comes to the doubters and dissenters.

It is largely self-inflicted; every answer prompts yet another inevitable round of questioning.

Victory over Tunisia on Monday should have silenced concerns that Gareth Southgate's side are ill-equipped to last the distance at this World Cup.

GROUP G ENGLAND PANAMA

Instead, incidents and accidents in Volgograd led to hints and allegations of inadequacy.

The Three Lions must not fall into the same trap as their contemporaries and rely on one man to deliver.

Portugal's dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo to drag them through this summer's Finals is unhealthy, while a similar thought process has left Argentina gambling on the fortunes of Lionel Messi.

Harry Kane may aspire to join that elite band of brothers, but not like this. It cannot rest solely on his shoulders, as it did against Tunisia. Diversification is key for Southgate's attacking options with a potentially decisive Group G finale against Belgium in a week.

Kane will not have it his own way against Roberto Martinez's charges next week.

Tottenham teammate Jan Vertonghen and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who looks set to shake off his groin strain in time to face the Three Lions, are set to utilise a combination of inside knowledge and English Premier League experience to hold the Belgians' back line.

Goals are in an increasingly short supply beyond the Spurs talisman; only Ashley Young managed to contribute more than a solitary strike, among the players who started against Tunisia.

Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard scored a combined 61 goals last season, but all three missed chances against Tunisia and the temptation to turn to Sterling's opposite number across Manchester in Marcus Rashford already appears a logical one for Southgate.

Form favours the striker as he enjoys a summer reprieve from Old Trafford and the parsimony of manager Jose Mourinho.

Encountering a Panama defence that is far easier to breach than that of the Eagles of Carthage offers a perfect chance for him to banish any confidence issues in front of goal and help lighten the load on Kane.

Further downfield, questions are emerging of another player from the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker's hastily conceded penalty against Tunisia has already thrown up doubts about the merits of Southgate's three-man backline.

Personnel is a greater issue for the England manager, who is in danger of reverting to the traits of his predecessors in attempting to deploy a series of square pegs into round holes.

Walker is a classic case in point with his deployment on the right of central defence.

Southgate has had mixed results with his experiment with the City fullback.

Kane's late rescue act in Volgograd spared England's blushes, but not the ensuing autopsies that will only intensify without a response to justify the previous hype.

PREDICTIONS

England to win 2-0

"Panama competed with Belgium for long periods and will have gained confidence. Still they lack some quality and England look hungry and are playing with an intensity Panama will struggle to deal with."

- Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett

England to win 3-0

"England scored only two goals against Tunisia despite creating many chances. They should be able to build on that victory."

- Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman

England to win 3-1

"The Three Lions got off to a relatively good start against Tunisia and they will have no problems replicating that against minnows Panama."

- One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert