Richard Buxton: Experience gives Belgium the edge

Belgium's Roberto Martinez or France's Didier Deschamps (above) could end an era of underachievement.

Unpredictability has become the greatest ally for two of the World Cup's semi-finalists.

Both France and Belgium spent so long in the shadows that they began to resemble sun-starved foals far more than international football's perennial dark horses.

Neither appeared capable of taking their campaigns in Russia right down to the wire.

In St Petersburg on Wednesday morning (Singapore time), however, the improbable will become a reality for at least one side.

A quiet industry dominated Les Bleus' route to the semi-finals. They have incrementally raised the bar in every round but continue to show signs of a team yet to break out of first gear.

Kylian Mbappe's show-stopping performance against Argentina in the Round of 16 should have been a precursor for everything Didier Deschamps' men were supposed to be.

Instead, they have been as unspectacular as their coach's former life as a diligent midfield general. Past experiences have allowed Deschamps to remain enslaved to pragmatism.

He knows that France cannot afford to become complacent for a second time on his watch.

Looking ahead to a World Cup final is yet to enter the 49-year-old's thoughts, perhaps with good reason. History revered him as the man who lifted the trophy and a European Championship as France captain, and could do again in the former from the dugout.

He risks becoming a man defined for losing the final of both major tournaments as a coach, just as much as he stands to gain the prestige of joining Germany's Franz Beckenbauer and Brazil legend Mario Zagallo in winning a competition where he had previously tasted glory as a player.

The scars of Euro 2016 continue to weigh heavily on its host nation, despite boasting a team blessed with star quality including Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Paul Pogba, among others.

A fear of failure explains why Deschamps has been reluctant to release the shackles, which may actually serve them well against a Belgium team largely lacking in conservatism.

France's northern neighbours wrestled with their own demons since successive quarter-final exits at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

A golden generation previously destined to amount to precious little has already written international history for their country.

Egos no longer hang over the Red Devils ahead of their first semi-final appearance since 1986.

PERSONAL TRIUMPH

It represents a personal triumph for Roberto Martinez, as much their last-eight win against Brazil which ended over half a century of hurt against the former overwhelming favourites.

Often accused of being tactically naive, the Spaniard's in-game management when facing the Selecao, and overcoming Japan in the previous round, flew in the face of previous bad habits.

An ability to harness the high points of a largely underperforming spell as Everton manager allowed him to spring an element of relative surprise in deploying Romelu Lukaku in a wide role rather than as an archetypal target man when attempting to break down the Brazilians.

Belgium's diverse make-up of players is also not too dissimilar to the multicultural team which Deschamps previously headed up for France exactly two decades ago.

Leading a group of players at their peak, rather than ones who remain somewhat ahead of schedule, gives Martinez a slight edge in a World Cup which has continued to defy logic.