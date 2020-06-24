Richard Buxton: Football needs to do more to tackle racism

A "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner is towed by a plane above the Etihad Stadium before City's 5-0 win over Burnley.

Truth does not belong to those that shout the loudest and football is no longer an exception.

Burnley's 5-0 hammering by Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time) became a sideshow to a vocal minority that attempted to trivialise the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Irrational arguments which once festered in social-media echo chambers were taken into the skies above the Etihad Stadium, just as players prepared to symbolically take the knee.

On all levels, condemnation from the Clarets themselves to the plane banner written in their name was swift and unequivocal; captain Ben Mee and manager Sean Dyche publicly railed against the "White Lives Matter" sentiments after their side's defeat.

Online responses to the club's statement were littered with those supporting the act.

Some white people believe that they are the oppressed race in a society they predominantly run.

Pushback to Black Lives Matter was unfortunately inevitable due to the United Kingdom's far-right political climate, where previously offensive words and behaviour are becoming seemingly accepted.

Those that once held repressed views now share them openly without fear of repercussion.

Since the English Premier League's post-lockdown return, players have acted in solidarity with the black community and the sustained period of institutional victimisation they continue to suffer.

Through their shirts and their actions, they are taking a stand for universal equal rights.

"White Lives Matter" was not an empty slogan conjured up by a disenfranchised loner. It is a blunt rejection of the game's support for BLM and a dog whistle to previously closeted racists.

Away from the EPL, remnants of outdated bigotry linger- as shown by England fans joyously chanting variations of "no surrender to the IRA" throughout last year's Nations League finals.

They sang it loud and proud on Portugal's trains, in streets and stadiums just 12 months ago.

Dismissing both as ugly acts which have no place in the spectacle of elite-level football does not eradicate the problem, but legitimises it and those that share the view of the individual who paid vast sums of money to have their message flown over the Etihad for all the world to see.

Gary Neville perfectly articulated the root cause behind alleged racist gestures made in the direction of Antonio Rudiger during Chelsea's win over Tottenham Hotspur last December.

Sky Sports distanced themselves from the ex-Manchester United defender's assessment by insisting that his views did not reflect their own in efforts to "try and hold a balanced debate".

Racism, however, should leave zero room for manoeuvre. It is not a subject which can be bracketed into a debate of depressing whataboutery. There is only one truly acceptable answer.

Beyond the 2019/20 season, football needs to do more to tackle the subject head-on. Taking a knee is a powerful image, yet remains a drop in the ocean against a wave of ongoing prejudice.

Greater representation is required at senior levels of the sport. An overdue implementation of the NFL's "Rooney Rule" would afford coaches from ethnic backgrounds a fair chance of being considered for vacant managerial posts within the EPL and further down the domestic pyramid.

Holding racists to account for their actions must be the beginning for change, not the end.