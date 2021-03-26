Richard Buxton: France missing the prolific Karim Benzema

Antoine Griezmann (right) created chances which did not get converted.

Without speaking its name, Antoine Griezmann addressed the elephant in the room.

France's 1-1 draw with the Ukraine in their opening 2022 World Cup Group D qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time) made it clear, but the Barcelona forward spelt it out anyway.

As Griezmann lamented the reigning world champions' lack of attacking options capable of breaking down one-versus-one situations, an inescapable realisation immediately dawned.

They miss Karim Benzema.

Five-and-a-half years since last featuring for his country, the 33-year-old continues to run riot for Real Madrid with a prolific 23 goals from 32 appearances this season.

An end to his international exile, however, appears no closer under Didier Deschamps.

The World Cup-winning coach has steadfastly refused to entertain Benzema's prodigal return - not least as the uncomfortable circumstances involving former national teammate Mathieu Valbuena that led to his acrimonious banishment is widely considered a divisive subject in their homeland to this day.

Deschamps and his paymasters will invariably point to the fact that, despite him, Les Bleus have still risen to the pinnacle of the global game through playing a brand of unspectacular yet effective football which is fashioned in their manager's image.

Eight of the players who were entrusted to grind their way to World Cup glory just three years ago also started against Andriy Shevchenko's side at the Stade de France.

But the early Euro 2020 favourites came up short even with their enviable quality in depth.

A first-half thunderbolt by Griezmann proved the exception as his star-studded cohorts Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Kingsley Coman failed to truly test Georgiy Bushchan.

Deploying Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial, similarly, did not improve matters as France mustered three shots on target out of a possible 18, while their visitors recorded none and still levelled when Presnel Kimpembe deflected Serhiy Sydorchuk's wayward effort into the net.

More than most, Giroud will resent Benzema continuing to cast a shadow over France.

Chelsea's evergreen striker has become the main beneficiary of his compatriot's now infamous departure from the international scene; making the No. 9 role his own.

He did little to disprove his adversary's assertion that they are vastly different breeds of racecars by spluttering in a go-kart fashion as the hosts regularly made inroads on goal.

Griezmann, too, could be forgiven for wondering what might have been if the recipient of his four chances created had been the player consistently pulling up trees at the Bernabeu instead of one occasionally allowed to court the limelight at Stamford Bridge.

Attitudes around Benzema's potential reintegration into the France set-up have gradually softened. At the time of his 2015 expulsion, up to 80 per cent of supporters polled by national newspapers believed that he should never be allowed to wear the shirt again.

That entrenched view remains the majority but, at just 55 per cent, it is now a slim one.

Equally, lobbying for his return is no longer considered taboo among France's football populace - not that either will have any bearing on Deschamps' selection process.

In the former midfielder's own words, a line was crossed with the ugly fallout which saw Benzema rendered persona non grata for his country. Reconciliation appears impossible.

Deschamps' strength of personality prevents him from swallowing personal pride and allowing France their best chance to swagger to success again at this summer's Finals.

If they falter, he will be beaten with the Benzema-shaped stick he chose to overlook.