Richard Buxton: Guardiola and Man City thriving under pressure

Sergio Aguero (centre) scoring the only goal of the game against Burnley to move Man City to the top of the EPL.

Twists and turns are still not forthcoming in the English Premier League title race, but Manchester City are ensuring that the current campaign will go down as its greatest ever.

BURNLEY MAN CITY 0 1 (Sergio Aguero 63)

With another obstacle successfully overcome against Burnley last night, Pep Guardiola's side remain on course to be the first champions to retain their crown since 2008/09.

The Clarets' distinction of having beaten the defending EPL champions in each of their previous four seasons in the top flight ultimately counted for little.

So, too, did Sean Dyche's childhood affection for Liverpool as well as Ashley Barnes' impressive scoring record against the league's top six.

Anfield's only hope now is to think the previously unthinkable and expect favours next weekend from those they have discarded.

Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez may not feel so charitable about aiding their former employers' quest for a first championship since 1990.

Sergio Aguero's second-half strike saw City record a 12th straight victory and move within 90 minutes of matching last season's feat of 13.

Winning both their remaining games would redefine that standard once more.

Only their 100-point haul from last term is out of reach.

Guardiola has never been one to dwell on the past, but also appreciates the parallels between his current tenure and a difficult second season in the Barcelona hot seat.

His debut La Liga triumph, almost like its equivalent at the Etihad Stadium, was won at a relative canter.

Real Madrid responded by going above and beyond to accrue 96 points, only for their arch-rivals to pip them by three points after winning 12 of their final 13 matches of the season.

Fine margins again define the parameters in which Guardiola currently finds himself with City's room for error in zero-tolerance territory as Liverpool still breathe down their necks.

Aguero's decisive strike was further proof as it moved barely 30 millimetres over the line.

The Spanish title eventually returned to the Bernabeu in 2012 and coincided with Guardiola's surprise decision to walk away from Barca.

But the prospect of Anfield clinching its first EPL crown since 1990, against the current odds, would not constitute history repeating itself.

The Catalan's philosophy on management mirrors his well-documented love of golf; the competitive journey is far more enthralling than success at the 18th hole alone.

ENGROSSING TITLE RACE

Going toe-to-toe with Liverpool has become the latest case in point with little continuing to separate them.

Both teams have racked up more points than Arsenal's Invincibles side of 2004 and remain locked in the most engrossing title race in the league's history.

Any sign of weakness from either side will gift the advantage to their direct challengers.

Guardiola has shown that he is a coach who thrives on the relentless pressure of needing to continually challenge the status quo rather than maintaining it.

It is why he was drawn to the EPL after winning Bundesliga titles with comfortable double-figure margins at Bayern Munich.

That time in Bavaria softened the edge in Guardiola because standards invariably slipped without any meaningful competition to beat.

Two years of trench warfare with Jose Mourinho in La Liga had a similarly debilitating impact that prompted him to take a sabbatical.

With the Special One now a shadow of his former self, and currently enjoying a lucrative spell of unemployment, Guardiola has rediscovered the art of winning and coaching among equals.

Irrespective of the final outcome this season, that can only be a good thing for City.

BURNLEY: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick (Gudmundsson 76), Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Wood (Vydra 72)

MAN CITY: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Guendogan, Zinchenko, Sterling (Otamendi 90+2), B. Silva, D. Silva, Sane (Jesus 64), Aguero (Stones 83)

REMAINING EPL MATCHES

MAN CITY: Leicester (May 7, Home), Brighton (May 12, Away)

LIVERPOOL: Newcastle (May 5, A), Wolves (May 12, H)