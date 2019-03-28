Richard Buxton: Hell hath no fury like a manager scorned

Louis van Gaal (left) and Jose Mourinho (right) will not hesitate in attempting to shoot down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not weighed down by Manchester United's illustrious history.

Writing the last word in Old Trafford's most glorious chapter tends to have that effect.

He does, however, still have to contend with ghosts of the past in the Red Devils' hot seat.

The Class of 92 remains an inescapable presence for the Norwegian and each misstep will invariably be scrutinised once his coronation is confirmed, as expected, in the coming weeks.

But Solskjaer's former teammates are likely to be the least of his worries.

No critiques from Gary Neville, Paul Scholes et al will compare to the withering assessments by those who previously occupied the hot seat.

Louis van Gaal has attempted to throw a roadblock in the way of the "Ole Express" by opining that his previous employers are not, contrary to consensus, playing the United way.

Solskjaer's reintroduction of both a tactical style and human qualities which were synonymous with the Theatre of Dreams in its heyday saw him hailed as Sir Alex Ferguson's heir apparent.

Van Gaal clearly disagrees.

Besides a feel-good factor, he believes little has changed for the 20-time English champions. The Dutchman pushed the park-the-bus rhetoric as repetitively as the chants rival fans used as a stick to beat his and Jose Mourinho's tenures.

Conversely, Mourinho has been more guarded in his attacks; instead choosing to make thinly veiled references to United's lack of structure and willingness to succumb to player power.

Once the threat of speaking out of turn evaporates, the two-time Champions League winner is likely to join van Gaal in publicly admonishing Solskjaer's every perceived flaw at the helm.

Everyone has an opinion. But the United connection, no matter how questionable it may be, adds a certain level of gravitas.

It is why Paul Ince was allowed to unsuccessfully argue that even he could have emulated Solskjaer's record with his old club.

Mourinho never held back in his views on the undue level of power that the Class of 92 appeared to wield, particularly as his time at Old Trafford entered its inevitable end.

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF MIND

He reportedly tried to block all visible traces of Fergie's Fledglings, with pictures of their past successes removed from view at their Carrington training ground replaced by images of more recent successes.

Out of sight meant out of mind in the Special One's mindset. Except it is never that simple at United.

Where Old Trafford's alumni once queued up to take a swing at them, van Gaal and Mourinho will not hesitate in attempting to shoot down Solskjaer in the months and years ahead.

Any barbs from the 46-year-old's one-time dressing room cohorts will still cut to the bone, but are set to be minor in comparison to the damage that his predecessors' words can inflict.

Hell hath no fury like a manager scorned.