Richard Buxton: Jota is Liverpool’s greatest catalyst

Following his brace against Arsenal yesterday, Diogo Jota has now scored six goals in his last four appearances for both Liverpool and Portugal.

Diogo Jota is rapidly debunking the myth behind Liverpool's biggest loss this season.

The narrative surrounding Virgil van Dijk's injury-enforced absence has become so intertwined with the English Premier League champions' hard-luck story.

Supporters lament his prolonged spell on the sidelines since limping out of October's Merseyside Derby as the root cause of everything unravelling for Juergen Klopp's side.

Not that the Dutchman's absence negatively impacted the Reds when they put together an 11-game unbeaten run in the top flight and saw in 2021 sitting pretty at the summit.

Jota, however, proved to be a greater Achilles' heel in their officially ended title defence.

An explosive second-half cameo in their comprehensive 3-0 win over Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time) underlined how integral the Portugal international remains.

Inside three minutes of his introduction at the Emirates Stadium, Jota helped transform the visitors' profligate period of dominance into something tangible and even familiar.

Liverpool last exuded such confidence and instinct in the EPL during a pre-Christmas 7-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace, ironically 10 days into their £41 million (S$76.3m) summer signing's extensive lay-off after succumbing to injury in a needless fashion.

Klopp's single-mindedness in achieving targets came at a cost as Jota missed just shy of three months with knee ligament damage sustained in a Champions League dead rubber.

In his absence, both in the starting line-up and as a highly effective substitute, Liverpool failed to make opposition nets bulge in six of 17 domestic games. Without him alongside, an alarming tally of 26 points were lost from a possible 45.

For all the brilliance posed by a trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Jota's ability to unlock defences sets him apart from an illustrious collective which has been guilty of falling short on more than one occasion this term alone.

MIDAS TOUCH

Time spent on the sidelines clearly has done little to dampen the 24-year-old's innate sense for racking up the goals, too, with a brace against the north London side taking his combined tally for club and country since returning to six in his last four appearances.

Recapturing that Midas touch could not have arrived at a more opportune moment ahead of a Champions League quarter-final, first leg with Real Madrid on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Salah's unsubtle eyelash-fluttering in the Bernabeu's direction has made the last-eight outing in the Spanish capital a potential audition for the Egyptian who is just one goal behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the race for the EPL's Golden Boot.

All eyes will be on Salah from the second he steps out inside Los Blancos' Valdebebas training complex on the back of another prolific campaign as well as for his rare if largely unspectacular interviews with two of the city's leading sports newspapers.

It also allows Jota to fly under the radar, where he has been at his most devastating.

Few expected him to disrupt the formidable axis of Salah, Mane and Firmino so soon, only for talk about an inevitable changing of the guard to accelerate with the latter prematurely deemed to have served his purpose after five years at Anfield.

Only time will tell whether Klopp sees the benefits of persevering with a forward who has amassed just half of Jota's current 12-goal tally despite playing 15 games more.

The one certainty is Liverpool's greatest catalyst is not sitting in the treatment room.