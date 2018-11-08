Richard Buxton: Klopp must not let heart overrule the head

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has not scored in his last five games.

The same, tired faces continue to tell a familiar tale for Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp's unwavering commitment to blind loyalty could soon become his undoing after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Champions League defeat by Red Star Belgrade.

Before the 2-0 reversal in the Serbian capital, the Reds had appeared virtually unassailable; an unbeaten start to their EPL campaign remains intact while, on the continent, qualification from Group C resembled a relative formality in spite of last month's loss to Napoli.

Anfield's long-standing Jekyll and Hyde complex, however, remains alive and kicking.

In the hostile surroundings of the Rajko Mitic Stadium, the German's willingness to offer lifelines to those that who had long been written off returned to haunt last season's finalists.

Heart superseded misgivings about body and mind as Klopp afforded Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge starring roles against a team previously viewed as Group C's designated cannon fodder.

Sentiment rarely held sway during Liverpool's boom years.

In a notorious swim-or-sink environment, where the previous year's medals were unceremoniously flung at players before the first day of pre-season training began, it was considered to be a sign of weakness.

Even in modern times, valued statesmen like Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard were not afforded endless farewell tours when it became evident that their times were nearing an end.

Yet some managers were more misty-eyed than others when it came to breaking up winning formulae.

Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish both agonised while Bob Paisley's impressive haul of six titles and three European Cup, and more besides, was borne of sheer ruthlessness.

Although devoid of a track record with silverware, Klopp increasingly belongs to the former.

Perseverance with Lallana, in particular, has coincided with several disjointed performances.

The former England international routinely struggles to gain a foothold in matches since his return and is both out of step and depth in a side which continued to evolve in his absence.

Sturridge, similarly, exposed his early-season renaissance as little more than a false dawn in Belgrade.

LAST CHANCE SALOON

The striker had far outstayed his welcome in the last chance saloon before a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion, who were eventually relegated, appeared to signal the end.

Three goals in successive games, including a late equaliser against Chelsea, suggested that a corner had been turned, only for five scoreless outings to reaffirm the former status quo.

Klopp has enjoyed mixed success in backing perceived wrong horses at Liverpool.

Dejan Lovren, notably, overcame an error-prone spell to form a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

But his faith in Lallana and Sturridge is now as misplaced as the 12-month stay of execution afforded to Loris Karius when numerous red flags had emerged during his debut season.

Even by Klopp's own admission, that changing of the guard nearly did not materialise due to the high-profile fallout from Karius' blundering performance in the Champions League final.

Minor details have been a recurring theme in Liverpool's recent shortfalls. Had Klopp set aside matters of the heart, his side may have overcome Real Madrid in Kiev.

A planned assault on the English Premier League title would have also not been needlessly deferred by a further 12 months.

If his side are to progress in the Champions League without relying on external permutations, the Liverpool manager must allow logic and reason to trump emotion.