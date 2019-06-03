Richard Buxton: Klopp's first title with Liverpool could lead to more

Juergen Klopp, who has lost three finals with Liverpool, has reversed that trend with his latest Champions League triumph.

After years of soul-searching and missteps, Liverpool are finally back where they belong.

Their rivals must now endure a summer of Scouse-based revelry.

Websites with countdown clocks charting the time since silverware has eluded Anfield will need to be reset.

Most of the banners on display at the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday morning (Singapore time) are in urgent need of updating, too.

A 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur will not go down as the greatest showpiece in the Champions League's rich history.

Even in the Reds' long-running love affair with the competition, this sixth continental crown is far from their most sparkling.

At every turn in Europe's premier club competition, they have been forced to fight simply to stay in the conversation. Juergen Klopp, though, would probably not have it any other way.

He finally joins Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Rafael Benitez at Liverpool's pantheon of European Cup-winning managers. However, that is where the comparisons end.

Paisley's former charge regarded him as a friendly old uncle, but Klopp is more akin to a drinking buddy.

His trademark fist-pumping celebrations and general touchline mania have endeared him to an Anfield faithful that have seen more than their fair share of pretenders.

Tears had streamed down Jordan Henderson's face when one of them, Brendan Rodgers, tried to offload him to Fulham. That raw emotion was again evident at the final whistle.

Seven years on, the England midfielder was finally able to have the last laugh.

So, too, did Liverpool's long-suffering fan base.

No other supporters in European football have followed their club's fortunes as fervently. Once more they travelled to Madrid in large numbers, using planes, trains and automobiles; some with tickets and many without, but all desperate to be a part of footballing history.

ILLUMINATING

Tens of thousands had made the trip to the Spanish capital; illuminating its streets and public squares with a carnival of noise, colour and clouds of red smoke.

Yesterday's triumphant return to Merseyside came close to rivalling the spectacle.

If Henderson's transformation is heartening, then Divock Origi's storyline is inspiring.

Previously banished to Wolfsburg last term, the Belgium international has emerged as Liverpool's modern day equivalent of David Fairclough; a super sub with an innate ability to score decisive goals in make-or-break moments.

Without his crucial late winners against Newcastle United and Everton, Klopp's sustained English Premier League title challenge would have fallen apart. So, too, would an already iconic comeback in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Barcelona.

Energy levels and souls have been sapped in a season where Liverpool had promised so much and almost ended with precious little.

Fighting against the odds is a recurring theme for this current side. Nothing ever comes easy; not least the 97-point tally which ultimately failed to overhaul Manchester City this term.

In Madrid, they had to tough it out again.

Alisson made the difference between another season of shortfall and success.

The Brazilian is made of sterner stuff than his predecessor Loris Karius and regularly repelled Spurs in the second half to secure victory.

Klopp's previously poor record in finals had legitimised his claim of being "The Normal One".

But, after leading Liverpool to their first trophy under his reign, many do not expect this to be their last.

A squad which is becoming increasingly well-equipped across all departments will not give up the ghost to City in next season's title race without a fight.

If this is what normality looks like, Kopites had better strap themselves in.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko (Dier 74), Winks (Moura 66), Eriksen, Alli (Llorente 82), Son, Kane

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Milner 62), Salah, Firmino (Origi 58), Mane (Gomez 90)