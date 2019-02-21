Richard Buxton: Liverpool had all the gear and no idea

Naby Keita's acrobatic effort proved to no avail, as Bayern Munich nullified Liverpool's attack at Anfield yesterday.

Travel is supposed to broaden the mind, but Liverpool still appear to be in holiday mode.

Juergen Klopp flatly disputes that last week's four-day stay in Marbella, Spain, had any bearing on his side's stalemate with Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16, first-leg clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Yet it cannot be coincidental that they appeared off-key against the Bavarian side after their recent trip.

Warm weather training camps were supposed to be a productive use of the Reds' extended periods without game-time.

Instead, Klopp could now be forgiven for wondering whether their early FA Cup exit is not quite the blessing in disguise that it had originally appeared.

Just three of the eight times that the Liverpool manager has taken his players away to sunnier climes has it resulted in victories in the immediate aftermath.

History shows that Klopp's method bears out in the long term, with a succession of targets met in their run-in.

In the past three seasons, they have reached the finals of the Champions League and Europa League, either side of a top-four finish, which confirmed a return to the continent's top table.

However, the scars of successive draws after jetting in from Dubai last month will invariably play on the minds of the Anfield faithful in the wake of the scrappy encounter with Niko Kovac's side - not least with the small matter of a trip to Manchester United on the horizon.

Win at a revitalised Old Trafford this Sunday and Liverpool will be able to take a relentless Manchester City right down to the wire for the English Premier League title.

Anything else will see them lose further ground as well as eroding self-belief within the club's rank and file.

A slight trepidation already hangs in the air after a display which was sluggish at both ends of the field.

Their backline, which missed Virgil van Dijk through suspension, was prone to errors.

Such is the Dutchman's level of reassurance that his first absence for over 13 months felt like the removal of a load-bearing pillar. Without him, everything seemed to fall apart.

SLAPSTICK

Although he will return for the clash at the Theatre of Dreams, van Dijk's likely partner in crime offers little guarantee of a safe footing.

Despite largely nullifying Robert Lewandowski, the makeshift centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho bordered on slapstick at times.

Matip almost turned the ball into his own net in attempting to cut out a Serge Gnabry cross, while Fabinho later headed it out of Alisson's hands.

Liverpool's goalkeeper is hardly blameless, too.

He has a penchant for misadventure, as he continues to play high-stakes Russian roulette.

Bayern, for their part, were able to restrict their hosts' creativity by pinning back Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The German side were so successful in restricting Liverpool's fullbacks that the duo were made to appear far more ordinary than their preceding reputations suggested.

Bayern's diligence in su ffocating Roberto Firmino, similarly, limited a ruthless attacking trident. Sadio Mane proved flat-footed as he spurned several chances and Mohamed Salah was confined to half-chances.

Two shots on target all game was all that the much-feared front trio mustered.

To borrow a popular Scouse colloquialism, they had all the gear and no idea.

Before his men travel to face United, Klopp must ensure that their minds are back on the ball rather than the beach.